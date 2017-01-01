wx_icon Terre Haute -5°

wx_icon Robinson -2°

wx_icon Zionsville -9°

wx_icon Rockville -5°

wx_icon Casey -7°

wx_icon Brazil -5°

wx_icon Marshall -5°

Clear
Wind Chill Advisory Wx Alerts

At least one dead after Vincennes fire

A look at the scene of a structure fire in Vincennes. (Knox County Coroner Brian Hagen Photo)

The Knox County Coroner says it's believed there's at least one death related to an early morning structure fire.

Posted: Dec. 31, 2017 6:43 AM
Updated: Dec. 31, 2017 7:22 PM
Posted By: Lacey Clifton

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Knox County Coroner says there may be at least one death related to an early morning structure fire.

Scroll for more content...

Coroner Brian Hagen says the fire started around 1:22 a.m. on Sunday. That's when he says the Vincennes City Police & Fire Department responded to a two-story apartment complex structure fire. 

Hagen says the complex is located at 316 Broadway in Vincennes, Indiana.

Hagen says at this point, the Vincennes Fire Department is still on the scene fighting the fire with help from the Vincennes Police Department. Hagen says the investigation is ongoing, and it's believed that there is at least one death.

News 10 will continue to follow this story and bring you details as they become available.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It