At least one dead after Vincennes fire

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Knox County Coroner says there may be at least one death related to an early morning structure fire.

Coroner Brian Hagen says the fire started around 1:22 a.m. on Sunday. That's when he says the Vincennes City Police & Fire Department responded to a two-story apartment complex structure fire.

Hagen says the complex is located at 316 Broadway in Vincennes, Indiana.

Hagen says at this point, the Vincennes Fire Department is still on the scene fighting the fire with help from the Vincennes Police Department. Hagen says the investigation is ongoing, and it's believed that there is at least one death.

News 10 will continue to follow this story and bring you details as they become available.