Portraits of Valor: Philly LEO honors Officer Pitts

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It has been one week since a son lost a father, a mother lost a son and a community lost a police officer.

Scroll for more content...

Terre Haute Police Officer Rob Pitts was killed in the line of duty Friday, May 4th. Now, thousands across the country plan to pay tribute to others like him during National Police Week in Washington, D.C. starting Sunday.

Officer Pitts' death was too recent for his name to be added to the memorial wall this year but he is still being recognized for his sacrifice thanks to a fellow officer hundreds of miles away.

Philadelphia police officer and forensic composite artist Jonny Castro keeps fallen heroes alive through digital portraits.

He says, "It's just, maybe, a way to give back. I mean these officers gave their lives."

Castro creates beautiful tributes to preserve public servants and so families can feel their presence long after they've gone. Each face is added to his Wall of Heroes. One of the most recent additions in Terre Haute's Rob Pitts.

Officer Castro will be one of the thousands attending National Police Week.

"I've never been to Police Week before. This is my first one but I will be meeting a lot of the families I painted these portraits for."

While there, Castro will hand deliver Pitts' portrait to Terre Haute Police Chief John Plasse.

Castro says he hopes his work will comfort all those mourning the loss of Officer Pitts and bring him back to them even if it's just for a moment.

Castro creates his art for families and departments for free. To learn more visit Jonny Castro Art on Facebook.

Pitts' name will be added to the memorial wall by next year.