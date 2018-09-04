Clear

Popular Vigo County venue remains closed after mildew found

We have new details after a report of mildew found at a popular venue in western Vigo County.

Posted: Sep. 4, 2018 1:07 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new details after a report of mildew found at a popular venue in western Vigo County.

O'Shaughnessy Dining Hall will remain closed due to mildew issues at the facility.

The dining hall is located on the campus of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.

Crews say the mildew was caused by a faulty heating and cooling system.

Maintenance crews remain on site working to repair the issue.

The Sisters of Providence told News 10 they expect to resume all operations by Sunday, September 16th with their normal brunch services.

