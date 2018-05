BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - A popular Brazil restaurant has reopened.

The Clay County Chamber of Commerce held a celebration for Mario Brothers Mexican Restaurant.

There was a fire at the restaurant a few months ago.

The Brazil Fire Chief told us the fire started in a cooler in the back of the building.

Nobody was hurt.

The business also received a plaque for operating in the community for 20 years.