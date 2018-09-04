Poplar Street bridge project hits a delay

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A construction project on a Terre Haute bridge will be delayed.
We are talking about the Poplar Street bridge that spans Thompson Ditch.
The county wanted to close the bridge last month so work to replace it could begin.
However, the contractor's crane is tied up on another job, so the project has been pushed back.
The county engineer told the commissioners on Tuesday the contractor plans to begin work on September 10th.
That is this coming Monday.
