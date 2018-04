TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - We have new information on the Poplar Street bridge in Terre Haute.

Scroll for more content...

The county engineer's office tells us Frontier Communications has started the process of relocating phone lines that are attached to the bridge.

These lines are vital to Frontier's system statewide and will now run these lines under the rail lines.

This process will take about 30 to 45 days to complete.

Then work to replace the bridge can begin.