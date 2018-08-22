Clear

Popeyes donates proceeds to Catholic Charities in Terre Haute

If you're a Popeyes chicken fan.. you can enjoy some tonight for a good cause.

Posted: Aug. 22, 2018 6:06 PM
Posted By: Staff Reports

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - If you're a Popeyes chicken fan.. you can enjoy some tonight for a good cause.
Popeyes is donating part of the proceeds tonight to Catholic Charities in Terre Haute.
The funds will go to continuing their mission to "provide help, create hope and serve all"
Your purchases will count toward the fundraiser until close tonight.

