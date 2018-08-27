Pop-Up Storms: A Hard Thing to Forecast

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You’ve probably been in this situation before: Kevin or Eric says there’s a 10 percent chance that it will rain on the same day you have outdoor plans.

There’s no way it can rain with a chance that low right? However, as soon as you get outside it starts raining! How frustrating is that? Well, you aren’t alone.

Pop up thundershowers are common in the Summer and they are some of the hardest weather events to predict. But is it going to rain in my backyard? Answering that question can be complicated and almost impossible to far in advance. Sometimes it could be raining at your local park and the sun could be shining at the store across town.

The air in the Summer is often unstable in a way that makes pop up thundershowers develop seemingly at random. This is why you might notice forecasts for thundershowers can be broad or non-specific which can be frustrating when you just want a "yes or no" answer.

That’s why you look at the percentage or “chance of rain” on the Storm Team 10 "7-Day Forecast" but what does that percentage really mean?

A percentage shows how confident Storm Team 10 is that it will rain anywhere in the Wabash Valley during a given day. If there is a 10 percent chance of rain that usually means pop up thundershowers are possible but will be isolated. Higher percentages usually mean scattered rain is possible and the closer we get to 100 percent the more confident Storm Team 10 is that storms will be widespread.

Ultimately, don’t cancel your plans if you see a low percentage of shower and storms but always have a backup plan and a dry place to go.

The best way to solve all of your frustration with pop up thundershowers is having Storm Team 10’s weather app. The app will have the latest information and live radar so pop-up storms never take you by surprise.