Responses to Governor Holcomb's State of the State address

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Tuesday, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb delivered his second State of the State address.

Here are responses from organizations around the state:

Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer

"Governor Eric Holcomb articulated a bold vision for Indiana in his second State of the State, a vision that focuses first, second and third on people.

"His first year in office was marked by incredible and transformational successes that will benefit our state for a generation to come. And now, he aims to build upon that momentum by focusing his efforts squarely on Indiana’s workforce, tackling the opioid epidemic and continued economic growth and infrastructure development.

"The state of our state is strong because of the proven leadership and positive results-oriented, purpose-driven agenda Republican governors and legislators have offered us over the past decade."

Indiana Democratic Party Chairman John Zody

“After tonight, I can’t blame Hoosiers for feeling left behind. Leaders rise to meet challenges. Governor Holcomb stepped back. He offered few details and a vision that borrows all the wrong ideas that left Hoosier families behind in the first place. Vulnerable children at DCS will have to wait. Working families swamped by the rising cost of living and stagnant wages will have to wait. Hoosiers crushed by the wave of opioid addiction will have to wait. Hoosiers need more than a caretaker, they need a governor with bold ideas who acts with urgency. On the biggest stage, Holcomb failed to share a clear vision for where he wants to take Indiana.”

National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) Indiana State Director, Barbara Quandt Underwood:



"We applaud Governor Holcomb for this evening’s remarks. Not only is he committed to empowering the small business community by ensuring that the economy is sound and prosperous, but he is clearly determined to develop the Hoosier workforce.

Too many employers are struggling to fill the jobs that they have created in their small businesses. They long to improve their productivity and hire additional people and the Governor’s commitment to further educate those seeking employment gives small business owners the peace of mind that help is on the way.

Small business owners are the driving force behind our economy, and when they have confidence in their state government, they expand their existing businesses and give back to their communities. Tonight, the Governor demonstrated his long-term commitment to ensuring that our job creators will have a cultivated and dedicated workforce. We look forward to working side by side with Governor Holcomb to do everything we can to help the vision he laid out this evening become a reality."



Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch

"Tonight, Governor Holcomb delivered a bold, people-focused message to Hoosiers as he laid out a blueprint to build on the significant progress we have made over the past year. As we look toward the future, we will provide quality training to ensure our workforce matches Indiana’s ever-growing and evolving economy, attack the drug epidemic and provide help to those suffering from addiction. I look forward to working with our governor and our partners in the General Assembly to ensure Indiana continues to thrive so all Hoosiers can enjoy the best life possible in our great state.”