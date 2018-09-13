Police work to notify victim's family in Terre Haute death investigation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are continuing to gather more information on a Terre Haute death investigation.

According to the Terre Haute Police Department, officers responded to the 18th and Wabash Area to reports of an unresponsive man.

That was just before 2:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

That man was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are still working to identify the man's family, so his identity is not being released at this time.

We will continue to follow this developing story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.