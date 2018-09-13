Clear

Police work to notify victim's family in Terre Haute death investigation

According to the Terre Haute Police Department, officers responded to the 18th and Wabash Area to reports of an unresponsive man.

Posted: Sep. 13, 2018 3:49 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are continuing to gather more information on a Terre Haute death investigation.

According to the Terre Haute Police Department, officers responded to the 18th and Wabash Area to reports of an unresponsive man.

That was just before 2:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

That man was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are still working to identify the man's family, so his identity is not being released at this time.

We will continue to follow this developing story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 85°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 84°
Rockville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 83°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 83°
Continued Nice Weather
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Widow of WW1 soldier in Columbus remembers husband

Image

4th and Ohio intersection remains closed while crews work to repair road

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

Police release more information on shooting

Image

Death investigation underway near 18th and Wabash in Terre Haute

Image

Blue at the Crossroads September 14th & 15th Downtown

Image

The nice September weather streak continues.

Image

Sinkhole cracks run from 4th and Ohio toward U.S. 41, no word on what caused it

Image

THN girls soccer beats THS

Image

Partly cloudy, but very nice night ahead

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations