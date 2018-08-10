Police work to keep your children safe on the school bus

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police are doing everything possible to make your child has the safest ride to school.
News 10 caught up with Byron Goodman from the Indiana State Police Department. He's responsible for inspecting buses in Vigo County.
He says inspectors work year-round to ensure buses are running properly. He also says parents can check their child's bus safety record by going to the Indiana State Police or Indiana Department of Education websites.
