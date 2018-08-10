Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Former youth basketball coach receives maximum sentence for sex crimes Full Story

Police work to keep your children safe on the school bus

Police are doing everything possible to make your child has the safest ride to school.

Posted: Aug. 10, 2018 3:58 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police are doing everything possible to make your child has the safest ride to school.

News 10 caught up with Byron Goodman from the Indiana State Police Department. He's responsible for inspecting buses in Vigo County.

He says inspectors work year-round to ensure buses are running properly. He also says parents can check their child's bus safety record by going to the Indiana State Police or Indiana Department of Education websites.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 89°
Robinson
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 88°
Zionsville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
Rockville
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 89°
Casey
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Brazil
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 89°
Marshall
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 89°
Sun and clouds, plus rain for your Friday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Pet Saver Friday Aug 10th

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Former AAU basketball coach set to be sentenced on Friday for sex crimes

Image

Police investigate overnight shooting

Image

Pet Saver Friday Aug 3rd

Image

YMCA Red Gala

Image

Another weak cold front will move through Friday afternoon

Image

Police investigate overnight shooting

Image

Police investigate overnight shooting

Image

TH Rex take game one of championship

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday