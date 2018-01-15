TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – People throughout the Wabash Valley are waking up to a blanket of snow. The second round of snow is in full force Monday morning.

These conditions are impacting travel times. Indiana State Police tell News 10 there have been several slide-offs and a few crashes on Interstate 70.

One crash happened near mile marker 47 on the eastbound lanes. Two slide-offs occurred near mile marker 25 east and mile marker 55 west. There are no closures on I-70.

Police in Putnam County are urging all drivers to stay inside today. Police say roads are worse than they were on Friday, with a thin layer of ice underneath the incoming snow.

Officials are urging all drivers to slow down today and use extreme caution.