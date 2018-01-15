wx_icon Terre Haute 23°

wx_icon Robinson 25°

wx_icon Zionsville 20°

wx_icon Rockville 23°

wx_icon Casey 24°

wx_icon Brazil 23°

wx_icon Marshall 23°

Clear

Police urging all drivers to use "extreme caution" while traveling

People throughout the Wabash Valley are waking up to a blanket of snow. The second round of snow is in full force Monday morning.

Posted: Jan. 15, 2018 8:09 AM
Updated: Jan. 15, 2018 9:23 AM
Posted By: Kiley Thomas

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – People throughout the Wabash Valley are waking up to a blanket of snow. The second round of snow is in full force Monday morning.

Scroll for more content...

These conditions are impacting travel times. Indiana State Police tell News 10 there have been several slide-offs and a few crashes on Interstate 70.

One crash happened near mile marker 47 on the eastbound lanes. Two slide-offs occurred near mile marker 25 east and mile marker 55 west. There are no closures on I-70.

Police in Putnam County are urging all drivers to stay inside today. Police say roads are worse than they were on Friday, with a thin layer of ice underneath the incoming snow.

Officials are urging all drivers to slow down today and use extreme caution.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It