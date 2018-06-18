WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people were hurt in a Sunday evening crash.
Scroll for more content...
An officer at the scene told us the driver of the truck failed to yield for the oncoming motorcycle, causing the truck to hit the motorcycle. It happened at National Avenue and 7th Street in West Terre Haute. Two people were riding the motorcycle at the time. They both were hurt.
The male was airlifted for medical treatment. The female went to a local hospital.
Emergency responders at the scene weren't able to release more information about their conditions.
Related Content
- Police: two people hurt after truck crashes into motorcycle
- Three people hurt in southern Vigo County crash
- Man hurt after rollover crash
- One person hurt after Terre Haute crash
- One person hurt after northside crash
- One person hurt in Tuesday morning crash
- Two hurt in Putnam County crash
- Linton man dies after crashing motorcycle into a cow
- Local motorcycle coaches helping people get up to speed on new law
- Indiana trooper hurt after icy roads lead to crashes