Clear

Police: two people hurt after truck crashes into motorcycle

Two people were hurt after a truck crashed into a motorcycle in West Terre Haute.

Posted: Jun. 17, 2018 6:20 PM
Updated: Jun. 17, 2018 8:18 PM
Posted By: Annie Johnston

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people were hurt in a Sunday evening crash. 

Scroll for more content...

An officer at the scene told us the driver of the truck failed to yield for the oncoming motorcycle, causing the truck to hit the motorcycle. It happened at National Avenue and 7th Street in West Terre Haute. Two people were riding the motorcycle at the time. They both were hurt.

The male was airlifted for medical treatment. The female went to a local hospital.

Emergency responders at the scene weren't able to release more information about their conditions.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Zionsville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Dangerous heat & humidity. Rain later this week.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It