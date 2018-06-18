Police: two people hurt after truck crashes into motorcycle

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people were hurt in a Sunday evening crash.

An officer at the scene told us the driver of the truck failed to yield for the oncoming motorcycle, causing the truck to hit the motorcycle. It happened at National Avenue and 7th Street in West Terre Haute. Two people were riding the motorcycle at the time. They both were hurt.

The male was airlifted for medical treatment. The female went to a local hospital.

Emergency responders at the scene weren't able to release more information about their conditions.