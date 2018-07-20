Police to start extra patrols targeting drivers that violate move over law

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Move over...or get pulled over.
It's a safety alert that could help save a life.
Troopers across Indiana will soon start conducting extra patrols, targeting drivers violating the move over law.
The law requires drivers to slow down or move over for emergency and road crews.
This includes police vehicles, first responders, tow trucks, and service vehicles.
You could receive up to a $1,000 fine if you break the law.
