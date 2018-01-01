wx_icon Terre Haute 38°

Man barricades himself inside Clay County home, situation ends peacefully

A police situation in Clay County ended peacefully Tuesday night.

Posted: Jan. 9, 2018 7:43 PM
Updated: Jan. 9, 2018 9:14 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A police situation in Clay County ended peacefully Tuesday night.

It started around 5:30 when police surrounded a home in Knightsville.

Our crew spoke with the Clay County Sheriff at the scene.

He says a man barricaded himself inside of a house.

Officers were able to coax him out he added.

Now, the sheriff says they're looking into what started the situation.

He did say no one was hurt in the incident.

The subject was evaluated at a local hospital.

The sheriff told us we should learn more informa5ion in the coming days.

