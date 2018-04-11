Clear
Police submit DNA evidence for testing in Oswald investigation

Terre Haute Police confirmed to News 10 they've submitted DNA evidence for testing in the Anita Oswald investigation.

Police Chief John Plasse would not elaborate what types of evidence the department sent.

He's also not sure just how long it will take to receive results from the testing.

Oswald was found dead in her vehicle in early January.

That vehicle was dumped into a shallow pond in rural Vigo County.

Oswald was the subject of a Silver Alert last year.

If you have any information on her death, call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.

