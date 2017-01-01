Police still searching for suspect connected to Sullivan County bank robbery

FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTHI) - Police are still looking for a suspect wanted in connection to a bank robbery in Sullivan County.

It happened Tuesday afternoon just before 4 at the First Financial Bank in Farmersburg.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office reports a man walked into the bank and demanded money.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Joe Watts reports there are many tips coming in by phone and social media. Watts also stated that there are several ISP detectives working this case along with the Farmersburg Town Marshal and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect is a white male, 5’6 tall, in his 20’s and about 150 pounds. He was wearing dark blue hoodie, light blue jeans and red tennis shoes.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at (812) 268-3408.