Police still search for leads after Terre Haute Silver Alert

Terre Haute Police still need your help looking for a woman that went missing more than a month ago.

Posted: Dec. 28, 2017 5:19 PM
Updated: Dec. 28, 2017 5:42 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute Police still need your help looking for a woman that went missing more than a month ago.

Back in November, Alice “Anita” Oswald went missing, and police issued a Silver Alert.

A suspicious fire destroyed her home after her family reported her missing.

Police have performed several searches, but they are still looking for any substantial leads.

Police are also searching for her missing 2014 Maroon Honda CRV.

There is currently a $5,000 reward for information that leads to her location.

If you have any information that can help police, call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.

