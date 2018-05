TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police are asking for your help locating the stolen car that belonged to a murder victim.

Scroll for more content...

Detectives say the car belonged to Paulie Olson.

They are looking for his four-door, silver 2001 Chrysler Sebring LX.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.