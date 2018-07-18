Police search for suspect in Brazil car theft

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Police are asking for your help finding a person accused of stealing a car at a Brazil, Indiana gas station.

According to the Brazil Police Department, the theft happened at Speedway on West National Avenue

Police say the female suspect stole the car in the early morning hours of July 12th.

If you have any information or know who this is, you are asked to contact the Clay County Dispatch Center at 812-466-2535 extension 5.