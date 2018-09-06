Police closed part of a Terre Haute neighborhood while searching for a suspect

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department has reopened a neighborhood following the search for a suspect.
Shortly after 2:00 on Thursday afternoon, police were in the neighborhood of 25th Street and 8th Avenue in Terre Haute.
Police set up a perimeter in the area to allow a K-9 to track the suspect.
Officers say the suspect was wanted after leading police on a chase and then running away.
They cleared the area just before 4:00.
It's unclear if anyone is in custody.
Police have not released any other information at this time.
