Police search for man wanted in Family Dollar armed robbery

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Terre Haute are asking for your help finding an armed robbery suspect.

It happened just before noon on Wednesday at the Family Dollar on 1916 South 3rd Street.

Police describe the suspect as a white male, wearing dark clothing, and a long sleeve grey shirt underneath.

At the time of the robbery, he was wearing sunglasses and a camo hat.

The suspect was reportedly armed with a black, semi-automatic handgun.

Police say he ordered the clerk to open the register, and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Terre Haute Police Department.