Police search for armed robbery suspects

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police are looking for suspects in the armed robbery of the Phillips 66 gas station.
It happened around 2:30 Monday morning at Park Avenue and Lafayette Avenue on the city's north side.
Police say the two suspects wore dark clothing.
An employee told News 10 one them put a gun to his back, and ordered him to open the cash register.
The suspects got away with an undisclosed amount of money.
As of early Monday, police were looking at surveillance video.
If you know anything about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at (812) 238-STOP.
