TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Poland, Indiana woman is out on bond after she was accused of battering an autistic child.
Poland is in Clay County.
According to court documents, 60-year-old Sharon Gatti cared for the child for nearly 45 minutes.
In that time, the child reportedly let Gatti's dog out of the house.
As a punishment, police say Gatti threw rotten fish food at the victim and then hit him repeatedly with an Xbox cord.
Police say the child had a number of red, swollen marks all over his body.
Officers charged Gatti with battery on a person less than 14-years of age.
She currently has a no-contact order with the victim.
Related Content
- Police say woman batted and threw rotten food at an autistic child for letting her dog out
- Police use canines and drones to search for missing autistic child in eastern Vigo County
- Watch for "Rotten Ice" before you head out on frozen lake
- Indiana couple: School strapped autistic daughter to chair
- Dog food brands recalled over possible euthanasia drug
- Investigators say someone threw a firebomb at a Terre Haute home
- Dog food withdrawn from stores after euthanasia drug found in food
- "When it takes six years to hear it, it's a different feeling." Autistic child speaks for first time, credits CBD oil
- Indiana land that harbors 2 endangered bats to be protected
- Indiana land that harbors 2 endangered bats to be protected
Scroll for more content...