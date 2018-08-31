Police say woman batted and threw rotten food at an autistic child for letting her dog out

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Poland, Indiana woman is out on bond after she was accused of battering an autistic child.

Poland is in Clay County.

According to court documents, 60-year-old Sharon Gatti cared for the child for nearly 45 minutes.

In that time, the child reportedly let Gatti's dog out of the house.

As a punishment, police say Gatti threw rotten fish food at the victim and then hit him repeatedly with an Xbox cord.

Police say the child had a number of red, swollen marks all over his body.

Officers charged Gatti with battery on a person less than 14-years of age.

She currently has a no-contact order with the victim.