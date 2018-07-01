Police say the driver of a stolen car from Chicago led them on a chase on 41, ending in Terre Haute

VIGO COUNTY, Ind (WTHI) - An attempted traffic stop on the south side of Vigo County led to a chase.
It started at 3:50 Friday afternoon when a state trooper tried to pull over the driver of a passenger car on U.S. 41 near French Drive.
The trooper said the driver passed him on the right at 70mph.
The driver initially pulled over onto the shoulder, but then sped away hitting speeds of 80 to 90 mph, driving towards Terre Haute.
Police say the driver passed other cars on the shoulder and ran red lights.
As he got closer to Terre Haute, police stopped chasing him.
Police say that was because of the increased traffic volume.
A few minutes later, a Vigo County Sheriff's Deputy saw the car and once again tried to pull him over.
Around 4:00, a state trooper used spike strips to flatten the tires of the car.
The chase ended at 41 and Chestnut Streets in Terre Haute.
Police said there were four people in the car, but only one was arrested.
Police say 31-year-old Tremain Wilson of Chicago was behind the wheel of the car.
They say Wilson was not cooperating at first, giving them false names.
Wilson is facing charges of auto theft, resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon, resisting law enforcement, false informing, refusal to self-identify, and operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
The car was reported stolen out of Chicago earlier this month.
