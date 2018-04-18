Clear

Police say teen reaches 100 mph during high-speed chase through Terre Haute

A 17-year-old was arrested after police say he led them on a high-speed chase through Terre Haute.

Posted: Apr. 18, 2018 3:14 PM
Updated: Apr. 18, 2018 7:04 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A 17-year-old was arrested after police say he led them on a high-speed chase through Terre Haute.

Scroll for more content...

It happened Tuesday night just before 11:00.

Police say the speeds of the chase reached 100 mph.

The chase started when a state trooper noticed the teen turn the wrong way on Ohio Street near the Vigo County Courthouse.

Police say when they tried to stop the 17-year-old, he cut through the parking lot at the courthouse and jail and went the wrong direction on Cherry Street.

Officers the teen went down Wabash, making his way to Deming Park.

They say he drove through wooded areas of the park, making his way back to U.S. 40, ultimately going to State Road 46.

The driver made it to the area behind Meijer.

That's when he allegedly drove through a field, coming to a stop behind the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers building on 46.

The 17-year-old was taken to the Vigo County Juvenile Detention Center on charges of resisting law enforcement using a vehicle, reckless driving, and criminal recklessness with a vehicle.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 42°
Robinson
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 41°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 40°
Rockville
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 42°
Casey
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 35°
Brazil
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 42°
Marshall
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 42°
Windy and Colder
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It