Police say teen reaches 100 mph during high-speed chase through Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A 17-year-old was arrested after police say he led them on a high-speed chase through Terre Haute.

It happened Tuesday night just before 11:00.

Police say the speeds of the chase reached 100 mph.

The chase started when a state trooper noticed the teen turn the wrong way on Ohio Street near the Vigo County Courthouse.

Police say when they tried to stop the 17-year-old, he cut through the parking lot at the courthouse and jail and went the wrong direction on Cherry Street.

Officers the teen went down Wabash, making his way to Deming Park.

They say he drove through wooded areas of the park, making his way back to U.S. 40, ultimately going to State Road 46.

The driver made it to the area behind Meijer.

That's when he allegedly drove through a field, coming to a stop behind the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers building on 46.

The 17-year-old was taken to the Vigo County Juvenile Detention Center on charges of resisting law enforcement using a vehicle, reckless driving, and criminal recklessness with a vehicle.