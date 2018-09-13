Police say man nearly hits 100 mph during a high-speed motorcycle chase

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Plainfield man was arrested after police said he took them on a high-speed chase in Putnam County.
It happened just before 7:00 Wednesday evening on U.S. 40.
According to Indiana State Police, a trooper tried to pull over 26-year-old Andrew French while driving a motorcycle.
Police say French was doing 74 mph in a 55 mph zone.
Troopers say when they tried to stop him, he fled, hitting speeds near 100 mph.
During the chase, French allegedly failed to make a turn, going off the road.
That is when police were able to arrest French.
He is in the Putnam County Jail facing charges of resisting law enforcement and reckless driving.
