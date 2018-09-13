Clear

Police say man nearly hits 100 mph during a high-speed motorcycle chase

Posted: Sep. 12, 2018 11:08 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Plainfield man was arrested after police said he took them on a high-speed chase in Putnam County.

It happened just before 7:00 Wednesday evening on U.S. 40.

According to Indiana State Police, a trooper tried to pull over 26-year-old Andrew French while driving a motorcycle.

Police say French was doing 74 mph in a 55 mph zone.

Troopers say when they tried to stop him, he fled, hitting speeds near 100 mph.

During the chase, French allegedly failed to make a turn, going off the road.

That is when police were able to arrest French.

He is in the Putnam County Jail facing charges of resisting law enforcement and reckless driving.

