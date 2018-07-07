Police say man crashes car into Sullivan County building

FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say a man who crashed a car into a building tested positive for THC.

It all happened around 7:30 Friday morning in Farmersburg.

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office says a driver lost control of his car, and struck a building at the corner of First Avenue and Main Street.



Officials say the driver was 18-year-old Eric Gettinger of Shelburn, Indiana. Police say Gettinger showed signs of impairment after the crash.

They say he tested positive for THC.

Gettinger was taken to the Sullivan County Jail, and charged with Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated.