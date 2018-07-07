Clear

Police say man crashes car into Sullivan County building

Eric Gettinger Mugshot (Credit: Sullivan County Sheriff's Office)

Police say a man who crashed a car into a building tested positive for THC.

Posted: Jul. 7, 2018 11:31 AM
Updated: Jul. 7, 2018 11:45 AM
Posted By: Lacey Clifton

FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say a man who crashed a car into a building tested positive for THC.

Scroll for more content...

It all happened around 7:30 Friday morning in Farmersburg.

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office says a driver lost control of his car, and struck a building at the corner of First Avenue and Main Street.


Officials say the driver was 18-year-old Eric Gettinger of Shelburn, Indiana. Police say Gettinger showed signs of impairment after the crash.

They say he tested positive for THC.

Gettinger was taken to the Sullivan County Jail, and charged with Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 81°
Robinson
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 82°
Zionsville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 81°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 81°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 81°
Sunshine and mild temperatures
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather

Image

Vincennes Food Truck ordinance

Image

The Casey Bookworm

Image

This is the Saturday we've been waiting for, Kevin has the forecast

Image

Summer fun in Casey

Image

First Friday honors armed forces

Image

Marshall Main Street event

Image

Serve the Valley

Image

New Christian school holds open house

Image

Fishing in dangerous weather

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness

Image

Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field

Image

Local rescue in need of dirt, volunteers