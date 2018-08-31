Clear

Police say local man living in U.S. illegally had five different aliases

A man living in the United State illegally is now in a different Wabash Valley jail to face additional charges.

CLAY/DAVIESS COUNTIES, Ind. (WTHI) - A man living in the United State illegally is now in a different Wabash Valley jail to face additional charges.

That man is Erick Pedraza.

Investigators say he sent intimidating text messages to a former coworker in Greencastle.

Officers also say they received a video of a man, who they believe to be Pedraza shooting a gun from a moving vehicle.

Through that investigation, police found and arrested him in Seelyville.

On Friday, Pedraza was transferred from the Clay County Jail to the Daviess County Jail.

He has three outstanding failure to appear cases dating back to 2014 and 2015.

An investigation revealed he had been living in the U.S. illegally.

Police say he also had five different aliases.

