TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A wanted Parke County man was arrested near Fairbanks Park in Terre Haute.
The Parke County Sheriff's Department had been searching for 36-year-old Roger Bell of Rockville.
Bell was accused of failing to register as a sex offender.
Police thought he may have been 'hotel hopping' in Terre Haute.
On Thursday, Bell was arrested by police in Terre Haute
According to the Parke County Sheriff's Office, he initially ran from police before he was caught.
Related Content
- Parke County man accused of failing to register as sex offender busted in Terre Haute
- Sex Offender Arrested
- Vigo County traffic stop leads police to accused sex offender
- Busted: Terre Haute man featured on Crime Stoppers behind bars
- Crime Stoppers: Forgery, Theft, and Failure to Register as a Sex or Violent Offender
- West Terre Haute Area Parks Get Upgrades
- Does downtown Terre Haute need parking meters?
- Terre Haute man accused of sex crimes enters a guilty plea
- Terre Haute man accused of murder enters a plea
Scroll for more content...