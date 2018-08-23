Clear

Parke County man accused of failing to register as sex offender busted in Terre Haute

Deputies in Parke County are looking for a man they believe may be 'hotel hopping' in Terre Haute.

Aug. 23, 2018
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A wanted Parke County man was arrested near Fairbanks Park in Terre Haute.

The Parke County Sheriff's Department had been searching for 36-year-old Roger Bell of Rockville.

Bell was accused of failing to register as a sex offender.

Police thought he may have been 'hotel hopping' in Terre Haute.

On Thursday, Bell was arrested by police in Terre Haute

According to the Parke County Sheriff's Office, he initially ran from police before he was caught.

