Police say Dugger man injured a town marshal while resisting arrest

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Dugger man is behind bars after police say he battered a local town marshal.

The incident reportedly happened on Tuesday.

According to officials, a Sullivan County Sheriff's Deputy was on State Road 54 when he noticed the passenger of a pickup truck suddenly duck down.

It appeared to police he was trying to hide.

Police say the truck quickly pulled into a driveway when the deputy noticed the passenger door open, and a man they later identified as 30-year-old Corey Camden jump out and run.

After a short chase, police caught Camden.

As officers were trying to cuff him, they say he began to resist...kicking and striking officer.

Dugger Town Marshal suffered lacerations to his hand in the incident.

Police say they found drugs in Camden's possession.

He was charged with resisting and battery on a law enforcement officers and various drug charges.