Clear

Police respond to string of overdoses due to synthetic drugs

At least nine people in Indianapolis have been treated after police say they overdosed by smoking or ingesting synthetic drugs called Spice.

Posted: May. 13, 2018 12:14 PM
Updated: May. 13, 2018 12:14 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - At least nine people in Indianapolis have been treated after police say they overdosed by smoking or ingesting synthetic drugs called Spice.

Scroll for more content...

Police say officers began receiving calls about 1 p.m. Saturday within a 3-block radius in the city's downtown district.

Paramedics began treating victims who had lost consciousness. Others in the area showed signs of using the drugs, but did not require medical help.

The Indianapolis Star reports that more than a dozen people were treated or hospitalized within a 5-hour span near a homeless shelter. Most were men.

Two men were arrested on drug charges in February after about two dozen people apparently overdosed on bath salts in or around the same shelter. Bath salts are chemicals that mimic the effects of cocaine and other drugs

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 90°
Robinson
Overcast
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 85°
Rockville
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Casey
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Brazil
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Marshall
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Warm conditions, storms possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It