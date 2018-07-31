Clear

Police respond to stabbing in Terre Haute

It happened around 5:30 Sunday night.

Posted: Jul. 29, 2018 6:42 PM
Updated: Jul. 30, 2018 11:09 AM
Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police are investigating a stabbing in Terre Haute.

It happened around 5:30 Sunday night on the corner of 6th Street and 3rd Avenue.

News 10 reached out to the Terre Haute Police Department.

Officials told us one person was stabbed and taken to a local hospital for treatment. Officials reported their injuries are non-life threatening.

At this time, no other information is being released.

We'll continue to keep you updated as we learn more from officials.

