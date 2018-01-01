Clear
Police respond to situation at local housing complex

Police responded to a call at a Terre Haute housing complex Friday afternoon.

Posted: Apr. 6, 2018 3:12 PM
Updated: Apr. 6, 2018 3:46 PM
Posted By: Annie Johnston

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police responded to a situation at Garfield Towers in Terre Haute Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called the the housing complex around 2:15 p.m. Someone made a threat in or around Garfield Towers.

News 10 was on scene and saw several police cars. K9 officers were sent into the building.

We've reached out to the Terre Haute Police Department for more information. The Public Information Officer told News 10 authorities swept the building. They have not found any evidence of a threat.

