Police report guns stolen from home in West Terre Haute

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The West Terre Haute Police Department reports four guns were stolen from a home in West Terre Haute.
Police report this happened on Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. at a home on Johnson Avenue.
They report four guns were stolen; three shotguns and one handgun. Police also report several tools were stolen, air rifles and a jumper box.
Officials report the suspects left in a red colored SUV.
If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (812) 238-STOP.