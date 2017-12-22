wx_icon Terre Haute 35°

Police report guns stolen from home in West Terre Haute

The West Terre Haute Police Department reports four guns were stolen from a home in West Terre Haute.

Posted: Dec. 22, 2017 9:58 AM
Updated: Dec. 22, 2017 12:53 PM

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The West Terre Haute Police Department reports four guns were stolen from a home in West Terre Haute.

Police report this happened on Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. at a home on Johnson Avenue.

They report four guns were stolen; three shotguns and one handgun. Police also report several tools were stolen, air rifles and a jumper box.

Officials report the suspects left in a red colored SUV.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (812) 238-STOP.

