WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police want to remind drivers to keep an eye out for school buses as the school year gets ready to start.
You will receive a big fine if you don't stop for school bus arms.
News 10 spoke with Indiana State Police Sergeant Joe Watts.
He says drivers aren't the only ones responsible for keeping students safe.
Parents can play a big role too.
"Tell them (kids) to stay away from the roadway unless the bus driver waves them across for example. Get right onto the sidewalk and so on and so forth. Parents...educate your children on what to do when they step off that school bus. The school bus drivers are there to help, but again, we need that education as well," Watts said.
Related Content
- Police remind drivers to watch out for kids near school bus stops
- Shoe Bus receives grant, make stop at Terre Haute school
- Indiana school bus driver fired, allowed strangers on board
- 13 kids on school bus during three vehicle crash
- Local school corporation concerned drivers are causing dangerous conditions for kids
- Watch for kids and pets in hot cars
- Vigo County health officials remind parents to get vaccinations before school year
- Juvenile cited after police say he crashed into a school bus
- Veterinarians remind pet owners of flea and tick season
- Officials remind boaters to stay safe on the water