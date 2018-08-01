Clear

Police remind drivers to watch out for kids near school bus stops

Police want to remind drivers to keep an eye out for school buses as the school year gets ready to start.

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police want to remind drivers to keep an eye out for school buses as the school year gets ready to start.

You will receive a big fine if you don't stop for school bus arms.

News 10 spoke with Indiana State Police Sergeant Joe Watts.

He says drivers aren't the only ones responsible for keeping students safe.

Parents can play a big role too.

"Tell them (kids) to stay away from the roadway unless the bus driver waves them across for example. Get right onto the sidewalk and so on and so forth. Parents...educate your children on what to do when they step off that school bus. The school bus drivers are there to help, but again, we need that education as well," Watts said.

