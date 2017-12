TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have released additional information after a crime spree on the east side of Terre Haute.

The Terre Haute Police Department took several reports of property being damaged by paintballs.

Now, they have photos of what they believe to be a vehicle involved in the crime spree.

Officers say it is a Jeep Grand Cherokee.

If you see the Jeep in the photos, you are asked to contact police.