Police release photos of accused dollar store armed robbery suspect

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 has received surveillance photos of a man police say robbed a Vigo County dollar store.

This is the first look we have of the man accused of armed robbery at the Dollar General on State Road 46 in Riley.

It happened on Saturday.

Police say he entered the store and pointed a handgun at the cashiers, demanding money from the registers.

That's when they say he took an undisclosed amount of money and then left.

If you have any information or may know who this man is, you are asked to call Indiana State Police at 765-653-4114.