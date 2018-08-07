Clear
Police release name of weekend Cleveland Ave. shooting victim

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have released the name of the victim of an early Sunday morning shooting in Terre Haute.

It happened at 2221 Cleveland Avenue.

According to Terre Haute Police, 18-year-old Gage Eup was shot and killed.

Police officers were called to the home around 3:00 Sunday morning.

When they arrived, they found Eup dead on the living room floor with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police say Eup was shot by 20-year-old Dylan Morgan.

They allege Morgan recklessly pointed a handgun at the victim before it went off.

Police say drugs and alcohol were a factor.

According to court documents, a witness told police Morgan brought the handgun out of a bedroom after he got angry over a song Eup was playing.

Morgan reportedly removed the magazine and then pulled the slide back to show Gage the bullet.

The witness said he stopped paying attention, but about a minute later he heard Morgan say "hey, look at this," and saw the gun inches away from Eup's face.

That is when the witness said he heart a gunshot and saw blood.

The witness told police Morgan said, "Do not tell anyone, we have to say this is a suicide."

According to court documents, Morgan told police he didn't think the weapon would fire without the magazine, and admitted to shooting Eup.

He allegedly told police he knew Eup was dead and decided to tell everyone Gage shot himself while reinserting the magazine in the gun to make it look more like a suicide.

Officers also arrested Morgan's girlfriend, 20-year-old Sabrei Neace.

Morgan was charged with reckless homicide and altering the scene of a death while Neace was charged with obstruction of justice and maintaining a common nuisance.

