Police release more information on shooting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department released new information early Thursday on a recent shooting.

Police say it happened just after 2:30 Friday morning.

That's when officers responded to multiple reports of shots fired at a home at 1535 Elm Street.

Officers found 48-year old Ronnie Caldwell bleeding from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The homeowner, 67-year old Michael Dixon, was arrested on preliminary charges of maintaining a common nuisance.

Detectives got an arrest warrant for 25-year old Zavius King of Louisville, Kentucky.

He's charged with attempted murder and unlawful possession of a firearm.

On Wednesday King was found in Kentucky.

King will eventually be brought back to Terre Haute.

Assistant Police Chief Sean Keen says more information is expected to be released on this case soon.