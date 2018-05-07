Police release additional information on 18th Street homicide that led to the death of an officer

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have more information on a homicide investigation that led to the death of Terre Haute Police Officer Rob Pitts.

Police responded to a home 65 South 18th Street after a person allegedly admitted he had shot and killed his roommate.

When police arrived on the scene, they found 26-year-old Robert Olsen dead in the basement.

Police saw a vehicle driving on U.S. 41 that matched the vehicle the suspect was in. He was thought to be with 18-year-old Lakrista Julian.

That officer saw the vehicle pull into Linwood Court at the Garden Quarter Apartments.

Soon after additional officers arrived on the scene, police say gunfire was exchanged, leading to the death of Officer Rob Pitts.

Hours later, police say Julian left the apartment and was arrested.

When police breached the apartments, they found the suspect dead inside.

Julian was listed as the resident of the Garden Quarter apartment.

She was charged with obstruction of justice in connection with the 18th Street homicide.

The name of the suspect isn't being released at this time, pending autopsy results.

The investigation into the homicide on South 18th Street remains under investigation.