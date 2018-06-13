Clear
Police recommend no charges in Indiana hot car death

The Anderson Police Department is recommending no criminal charges in the death of a 3-year-old who was left in a hot car for more than two hours.

Posted: Jun. 12, 2018 7:44 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — The Anderson Police Department is recommending no criminal charges in the death of a 3-year-old who was left in a hot car for more than two hours.

Maj. Joel Sandefur said Tuesday the case file on the June 3 death of Hannah Grace Miller has been forwarded to Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings.

Cummings told The Herald Bulletin he’ll review the paperwork promptly. He says “the recommendation of the police department usually carries a lot of persuasive value” with his office.

Madison County Coroner Marian Dunnichay has said the family went to church, ate breakfast and bought groceries, and when they returned home, the parents carried the groceries inside. They believed Hannah had gone inside with her two brothers and that the three siblings were sleeping.

