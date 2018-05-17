Gunshot fired during a short chase in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police are investigating after gunshots were heard during a short chase Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 5:30 near Gilbert and Farrnigton Streets in Terre Haute.

Police say it started after an attempted traffic stop.

That is when the suspect led them on a short chase.

Terre Haute Police told News 10 a gunshot was heard, but it's not clear if that shot was fired at anyone in particular or if it was accidental.

According to police, the suspect is in custody.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.