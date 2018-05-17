Clear

Gunshot fired during a short chase in Terre Haute

Police are investigating after gunshots were heard during a short chase Wednesday afternoon.

Posted: May. 16, 2018 6:14 PM
Updated: May. 16, 2018 10:35 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police are investigating after gunshots were heard during a short chase Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 5:30 near Gilbert and Farrnigton Streets in Terre Haute.

Police say it started after an attempted traffic stop.

That is when the suspect led them on a short chase.

Terre Haute Police told News 10 a gunshot was heard, but it's not clear if that shot was fired at anyone in particular or if it was accidental.

According to police, the suspect is in custody.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 63°
Robinson
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 61°
Zionsville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 55°
Rockville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Casey
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Marshall
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Rain Continues to Threaten
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It