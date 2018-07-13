Clear

Vigo County stabbing kills one, another person in custody

According to officials with the sheriff's department, the victim suffered a stab wound to the chest and died on the way to the hospital.

Posted: Jul. 12, 2018 8:50 PM
Updated: Jul. 12, 2018 11:23 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

BLACKHAWK, Ind. (WTHI) -One man is dead and another is in custody after a Thursday night stabbing in Vigo County.

It happened just before 8:00 at a home on State Road 159 and Hunter Street in Blackhawk.

Blackhawk is in the southeastern portion of Vigo County.

According to Vigo County Sheriff Greg Ewing, the stabbing involved two adult men.

Sheriff Ewing said it started as an argument, and that argument led to the stabbing.

The victim reportedly died on the way to Terre Haute Regional Hospital.

"It's a rather in-depth scene because it occurred apparently inside and outside...so we are methodically going through the scene and collecting any evidence that we can," Sheriff Ewing said.

One man that claimed to be the victim's father was visibly in shock. 

Sheriff Ewing said that's the most difficult part of investigations like these.

"That's always the hardest thing for us in law enforcement...is when you have to deliver the news that their child, regardless of the age of their child...young, old, middle age, or whatever...having to deliver those very words that their child has passed." 

No names are being released at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.

