Police make arrest after hit and run crash

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A hit and run crash put one person behind bars in Vigo County.

It happened around 11:30 Saturday night in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70, near Exit 11.

Police say Harjot Singh, 28, Alberta, Canada, was following behind a van in a tractor-trailer.

Officials say as the van slowed down near the exit, Singh's vehicle hit the back of it. Police say Singh did not stop.

Minutes later, police say they found Singh in Putnam County and arrested him for leaving the scene.

Officials say the driver of the van, Gabriella Waltz, 18, of Paris, Illinois, was taken to the hospital for head, neck and internal injuries.

Police say Waltz tested positive for controlled substances and charges are pending.

The passengers in Waltz's van, a 21-year-old and 16-year-old, were not hurt.