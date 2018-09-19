Police make an arrest, identify victim in 18th and Wabash homicide

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An arrest has been made in connection to a Terre Haute homicide investigation.
During a Wednesday afternoon press conference, Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt said 48-year-old Clarence Bell was arrested for murder
It stems from an incident last week that happened at 18th and Wabash in Terre Haute.
According to officials, first responders found 37-year-old Ray Rose with a gunshot wound to the head.
He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
Police say Rose did not have a permanent residence.
Police used witness reports and surveillance video to identify Bell as a suspect in the shooting.
On Wednesday, police arrested Bell, charging him with murder and obstruction of justice.
He is due in court Thursday morning.
