Police make an arrest, identify victim in 18th and Wabash homicide

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An arrest has been made in connection to a Terre Haute homicide investigation.

During a Wednesday afternoon press conference, Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt said 48-year-old Clarence Bell was arrested for murder

It stems from an incident last week that happened at 18th and Wabash in Terre Haute.

According to officials, first responders found 37-year-old Ray Rose with a gunshot wound to the head.

He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Police say Rose did not have a permanent residence.

Police used witness reports and surveillance video to identify Bell as a suspect in the shooting.

On Wednesday, police arrested Bell, charging him with murder and obstruction of justice.

He is due in court Thursday morning.