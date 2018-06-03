Police looking for suspect in West Terre Haute IGA robbery

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A robbery in West Terre Haute has police looking for the suspect.

The robbery took place on Friday night at the IGA grocery store in West Terre Haute.

Police say the unidentified male took an undisclosed amount of cash.

Now, they're asking for your help in identifying the suspect.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact the West Terre Haute Police Department at 812-533-2114.