Police use canines and drones to search for missing autistic child in eastern Vigo County

UPDATE: 13-year-old Austin Lawhorn has been located and is safe.



See updates here.

Original Story Below

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The search is on for a missing 13-year-old in eastern Vigo County.

The Vigo County Sheriff's Office began searching for Austin "A.J." Lawhorn around 1:30 Monday afternoon.

His last reported location was in the area of 8092 East Gospel Grove.

Lawhorn normally wears glasses but was not at the time of his disappearance.

He reportedly wasn't wearing shoes when he went missing. Lawhorn is autistic. He is 5'6'', and weighs 100lbs.

The Vigo County Sheriff's Office said Lawhorn was wearing camo shorts and a Tom Brady shirt.

News 10 spoke with JD Kesler from the Vigo County EMA, he told us soon after the child was reported missing, they began searching with canines and unmanned ariel vehicles, or UAVs.

Kesler said the canines initially tracked Lawhorn north, but that lead turned up nothing.

Search teams searched Hawthorn Park and the area around that location.

Crews initially staged at Hulman Links, later moving to Rose-Hulman, and then the Plumbers and Steamfitters building.

Kesler asks that people do not come and join in the search.

He says it can throw off the canines and it makes it harder for the UAVs with thermal imaging to find one specific person if there a lot of extra people in the area.

We will continue to follow this developing story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.