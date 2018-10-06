Clear

Police looking for Saturday morning shooting suspect

If you have any information about this incident, police ask you to call them at (812) 238-1661.

Posted: Oct. 6, 2018 9:43 AM
Updated: Oct. 6, 2018 10:00 AM
Posted By: Lacey Clifton

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute Police say they're looking for a suspect in a Saturday morning shooting.

It all happened early Saturday near 19th and 5th Avenue in Terre Haute.

THPD says the victim was taken to a local hospital.

The victim is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say no one has been arrested in the shooting yet.

