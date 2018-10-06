Police looking for Saturday morning shooting suspect

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute Police say they're looking for a suspect in a Saturday morning shooting.

It all happened early Saturday near 19th and 5th Avenue in Terre Haute.

THPD says the victim was taken to a local hospital.

The victim is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say no one has been arrested in the shooting yet.

If you have any information about this incident, police ask you to call them at (812) 238-1661.