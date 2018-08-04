Clear

Police issue warning after guns were stolen from Vigo County vehicles

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Investigators now have a group in custody for a string of crimes that involve several car break-ins and thefts in Vigo County.

Now, they say one simple move can protect you from becoming the next victim.

You may not think it can happen to you...but police say it can be as simple as pulling a car handle.

Within seconds, someone could be inside your car taking your valuables...or even driving away with it.

It has become a trend in Vigo County.

Police finally closed a case involving multiple break-ins.

Three people are now facing charges.

LINK | ONE ADULT, TWO MINORS ARRESTED FOR SERIES OF VIGO COUNTY CAR BREAK-INS

18-year-old Haley Buck and two teenage boys were arrested.

The teens are 13 and 15-years-old.

Police say they stole a handgun and a shotgun from inside a Vigo County car.

"If you have a weapon or anything...take it into your house. It has to be secure somewhere where these people can't get to them," John Moats, from the Vigo County Sheriff's Office, said.

Police say you may not be able to control if someone comes by and flips your car handle...but you can make sure your car is locked to prevent anything from being stolen.

